Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Gov. DeWine discussing state’s COVID-19 response
Trumbull County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, totaling 86

Coronavirus

TRUMBULL CO., (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 86 cases Saturday evening.

There have been a total of seven deaths in the county.

Ages range from 25 to 87 and 49 of the cases are hospitalized.

As of Saturday evening, 74 people are in quarantine and are being monitored. The Trumbull County Combined Health District is also keeping track of 67 suspect cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.

56 people have successfully completed their quarantines and were released.

