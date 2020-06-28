Trumbull County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19

There are 72 people in quarantine and being monitored by the county

(WYTV) – The Trumbull County Health District reported an additional 11 cases Sunday, bringing the total to 819.

Though no new deaths were reported Sunday, the county has a total of 60 virus-related deaths and 207 hospitalizations to date.

Of the positive cases, 342 were male and 477 were female. Ages range between 1 and 102.

There are 72 people in quarantine and being monitored by the county. Warren City has 28 in quarantine.

The Health District is also keeping track of 87 suspect cases of COVID-19.

There have been 631 people in the county that successfully completed quarantine and were released. Of those, 188 were from Warren city.