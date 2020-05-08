Trumbull County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

There are now a total of 384 cases and 35 deaths, according to the health department

(WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the county but no new deaths.

Thursday, the county reported 10 new cases and one new death due to COVID-19.

Those who have tested positive range in age from seven to 101. There have been 151 coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

Trumbull County has 56 people in quarantine, while the City of Warren has 14 people under quarantine. The county health department is also tracking 74 suspected cases of COVID-19.

According to the Trumbull County Combined Health District, 321 people have completed quarantine in Trumbull County, while 52 people in the city of Warren have recovered and have been released from quarantine.

The Trumbull County Combined Health District is telling people to follow the state’s Stay Safe at Home order, which goes through May 29. Violations of the order may be reported to the health department at 330-675-7841.