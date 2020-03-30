Closings and delays
Trumbull County now has 3 COVID-19 deaths, health district reports

Coronavirus

Twenty-nine others are hospitalized

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – A third person has died from COVID-19 in Trumbull County, the health district reported Monday.

There are seven new cases in the county, for a total of 46. There are 20 males and 26 females, ranging in age from 25 to 86.

Twenty-nine of them are hospitalized.

There are 45 people being quarantined and monitored after coming in contact with someone who tested positive.

The Trumbull County Health District is not recommending using non-pharmaceutical Chloroquine Phosphate, an antimalarial drug, to treat or prevent COVID-19, per the Centers for Disease Control’s advisory.

