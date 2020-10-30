Trumbull County health officials want everyone to be ‘mindful’ of virus during holiday events

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Health officials in Trumbull County are urging people to be “mindful” for Halloween and any other holiday gatherings.

Trumbull County moved back into the red level Thursday on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. Now, Trumbull County Health Commissioner Frank Migliozzi is reminding everyone how serious the virus is.

“We have to be mindful that we have a pandemic going on, and the virus has the potential of spreading rapidly,” he said.

Miggliozzi said the county saw an increase in COVID-19 cases to 199 over a seven day period.

And just within a week, 31 family members infected 39 others.

“What we’ve seen recently is a significant increase in our cases, which is really affecting a lot of what we can and can’t do,” Miggliozzi said.

Those are the reasons why he and members of the county’s emergency operations center are encouraging people to take steps to protect themselves and others if they plan on trick or treating. That includes wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer and practicing social distancing.

“Stick with your tribe and basically close family nucleus group. If you are going out trick or treating, that is fine but going out with other families and interacting with other groups can be very problematic for the county moving forward,” said Howland Twp. Fire Chief James Pantalone.

That advice goes for parties and gatherings this weekend, too. Miggliozzi said it’s equally important in those situations.

“What you see going on out in the public with the wearing of masks and social distancing that really needs to happen as you have those parties,” he said.