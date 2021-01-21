Trumbull County first responders to receive second COVID vaccine dose next week

The vaccinations will be delivered over two days

BURGHILL, Ohio (WYTV) – First responders in Trumbull County will be getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

The vaccinations will be delivered over two days with a clinic that is set up at the Burghill Vernon Fire Department.

This will be the second and final dose of the Moderna vaccine for first responders who were given the first dose in December.

The clinic will be over two days on Tuesday, Jan. 26 and Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The clinic is closed to the public and is only for Tier 1A providers who received their first dose at

the Burghill Vernon Fire Department in December.