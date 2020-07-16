Trumbull County drops to ‘orange level’ in COVID-19 categories, mask requirement to be removed

People in counties under the higher "red level" are required to wear a mask, with some exceptions

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County has dropped to the “orange level” of COVID-19 categories in the state, meaning the mask requirement for residents will be removed.

Trumbull County was previously categorized under the red level under DeWine’s color-coded county system. The color-coded system is designed to show Ohioans areas in the state where there is a high risk of exposure and spread.

As part of the “red level,” people in Trumbull County were required to wear masks in certain circumstances.

The emergency levels from the newly-released Ohio Public Health Advisory System map are determined by seven indicators:

New cases per capita

Sustained increase in new cases

Proportion of cases not in congregate cases

Sustained increase in emergency room visits

Sustained increase in outpatient visits

Sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions

ICU bed occupancy

Trumbull County’s orange level means the area is still under an increased risk of exposure and spread, meaning the should maintain caution.

Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine still urged people to wear masks in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“While new cases are still happening, the rate of these cases has decreased. We hope those in this county will continue to wear masks,” DeWine tweeted.