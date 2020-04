There are 100 total cases in the county

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Combined Health District is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 Monday, as well as one more death.

The totals in the county are 100 confirmed cases and eight deaths.

Forty-eight of the cases are males and 52 are females, ranging in age from 25 to 88.

Fifty-three are hospitalized.