Trumbull County confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 5

They range in age from 25 to 82 years old

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – According to Tuesday’s numbers from the Trumbull County Combined Health District, there are now five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Three are male and two are female, ranging in age from 25 to 82 years old. Two of them are hospitalized.

The health department is monitoring the people who came in contact with the five who tested positive for the virus. Five of those contacts are under investigation.

In Columbiana County, there are now two confirmed coronavirus cases, while Mahoning County has 23.