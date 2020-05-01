Trumbull County community requiring masks in stores

As of Friday, anyone shopping at a retail location in Newton Falls will be required to have something over their face

Per a police order, Newton Falls is now requiring both employees and customers to wear masks while inside of a store.

“We want to protect everybody,” said David Lynch, city manager.

“We’ve asked our citizens to comply with this local order and they are doing so, and we’re pretty happy with the response,” Lynch said.

Signs have been posted on retailers’ doors letting customers know about the requirement from the director of public safety.

Lynch said it doesn’t necessarily have to be a mask. A scarf or turtleneck that covers your nose and mouth will suffice.

“Any kind of barrier is better than having nothing at all,” he said.

“I don’t have the virus as of yet and I think it’s a good idea,” Larry Lee said.

But not everyone is on board with the mandate. Michael Kren said he thinks a shopper should make their own choice.

“I think they kind of overstepped on their bounds on that one, especially when the governor rescinded his initial stance on it.”

If you don’t have a mask, Newton Falls has provided some to every retail outlet in the village to give to their customers — free of charge.

The village will also deliver one to you. All you have to do is call the city manager’s office at 330-872-0806 and ask.