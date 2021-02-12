Trumbull County Commissioners cautious as they work to expand space for COVID vaccinations

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County health officials had asked commissioners to use money from the CARES Act to build a new structure or modify the one they’re currently using to allow for more vehicles at their drive-thru vaccine clinic.

Commissioners wanted to get a legal opinion before making a decision but found out that opinion raised some concerns

Commissioner Niki Frenchko says the board will be complying with a prosecutor’s opinion.

Although it’s not privy to public record under attorney client privilege law, Frenchko says it raised some concerns.

“The days in the county where rules have been bent not broken are gone,” said Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko. “I personally don’t want to put our county at risk for having the federal government come back and reclaim funds that were spent inappropriately, because we do have existing buildings out there that can be modified.”

Commissioners sought the legal advice following a February 2 proposal from the county’s Combined Health District Board and Incident Management Team made up of fire chief’s in the county. It dealt with using CARES Act Money to either build a new facility for their vaccine clinic, similar to the one in Columbiana County, or modify their existing one to allow for more vehicles at one time.

“We made this presentation going on two weeks, now. As soon as we give them the go-ahead, we’ll start with the property and everything with the excavation. We could be under roof within six weeks. The longer it takes, the longer we’re going to be in a condition like this,” said Jack Simon, board member of the Trumbull County Combined Health District.

The Incident Management Team sent a letter to commissioners asking them for guidance. Frenchko says moving forward, she’d like to see the vaccine clinics brought to people in different communities.

“We welcome the pop-up clinics and will do them whenever they’re available, but they only do a fraction of what we can do here per hour,” Simon said.

Frenchko cautioned that the CARES Act money comes with caveats. She says commissioners must make an effort to find suitable buildings that are already erected and prove that they are doing everything to provide a space in the most cost-effective manner and maintain records of those efforts.