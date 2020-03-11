Trumbull County changes polling location in response to coronavirus concerns

A hospital in the county is currently treating a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A polling location in Trumbull County has changed to protect the elderly from possible COVID-19 coronavirus exposure.

If you typically vote at Shepherd of the Valley Retirement Center on N. River Road in Howland, you will be voting at the Howland Township Administration Building at 205 Niles Cortland Rd. NE next week.

Voters are also encouraged to take advantage of Ohio’s early voting opportunities. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election (Monday, March 16) in order to be counted, or you can drop them off at the Trumbull County Board of Elections at 2947 Youngstown Rd. SE in Warren through 7:30 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, March 17).

St. Joseph Warren Hospital is currently treating a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.