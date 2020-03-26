Trumbull County buildings shut down after some employees exhibit COVID-19 symptoms

All employees, other than essential ones, have been sent home until further notice

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – All Trumbull County’s buildings and offices are shut down after employees were found to have symptoms of COVID-19.

The decision to temporarily shut down the buildings as a precaution was made by Trumbull County Commissioners, in conjunction with Trumbull County’s health commissioner.

A news release from the county states that the employees are being treated as presumptive coronavirus cases until testing confirms a diagnosis.

More information will be provided once those test results are returned.