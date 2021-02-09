Walk-in COVID-19 testing available in Warren this week

Insurance information or out-of-pocket costs will not be required

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull Community Action Program is administering free nasal swab COVID-19 tests, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Members of the National Guard will be standing by to administer the test at the Trumbull Plaza from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

No appointments are necessary. The TCAP said insurance information or out-of-pocket costs will not be required.

Additionally, community members will not need to bring a doctor’s note to receive the test.

Tests will be administered at 2485 Parkman Road NW in Warren.