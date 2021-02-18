Trumbull commissioners approve using CARES Act money to build vaccination structure

The new tented structure will be at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Plans to construct a new building for vaccine distribution in Trumbull County appear to be moving forward.

Commissioners voted 2-1 on Thursday to approve the use of CARES Act money to build a proposed tented structure at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds. Commissioner Niki Frencko voted against it.

Members of the Trumbull County Combined Health District and the Emergency Operations Center say the building will allow more people to be vaccinated and provide a better environment to give out the vaccines.

“The majority of the commissioners saw the need and really thought it was in the best interest in the community and that’s what this is all about,” said board member Jack Simon, Trumbull County Combined Health District.

“The safety and security of our staff and the efficiency by which we can work in a combined effort in one spot where we can staff it appropriately as opposed to being spread thin is gonna be a huge impact to the 197,000 population of Trumbull County,” said Howland Fire Chief James Pantalone.

Simon says they’ve already started getting the ball rolling on the project. He hopes to have the building up in less than two months.