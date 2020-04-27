Trumbull Co. reports 296 coronavirus cases, 26 deaths

There are 251 people who have successfully completed their quarantines and have been released

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is reporting four more people with COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

There are now a total of 26 deaths from the coronavirus in Trumbull County.

A total of 296 people have tested positive — 124 men and 172 women, ranging in age from 7 to 96.

There have been 134 hospitalizations.

Sixty-two people are in quarantine and being monitored — none of them are in Warren City.

There are 251 people who have successfully completed their quarantines and have been released, including 44 in the City of Warren.

On Monday, Mahoning County reported 737 people with COVID-19 and 65 deaths.

State leaders reported a total of 16,325 people in Ohio with COVID-19 and 753 deaths Monday.