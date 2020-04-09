Trumbull Co. Prosecutor’s Office sees surge of prisoners asking for release amid virus

Since the virus became a concern, the prosecutor's office has received five to seven letters daily

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office has been inundated with letters from prisoners, asking to be judicially released or released early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker said the office typically receives one or two letters a week. However, since the virus became a concern, they have received five to seven letters daily.

The letters are coming from different facilities within the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections from inmates serving sentences for convictions of crimes.

“This has just gotten ridiculous that every prisoner thinks they’re entitled to be released because of COVID-19,” Becker said.

According to statistics from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, as of Wednesday, 19 inmates throughout all 28 prisons have tested positive for the virus.