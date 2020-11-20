Trumbull Co. expert weighs in on practicing good mental health during pandemic

Domitrovich with Trumbull Mental Health and Recovery said children and elderly are more vulnerable to social isolation

(WYTV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has been stressful for everyone in different ways. Fear and anxiety about the virus and what it has done to families can affect both children and adults.

Laura Domitrovich with Trumbull Mental Health and Recovery said children and elderly are more vulnerable to social isolation.

“Some of our kids haven’t developed that level of maturity or coping skills yet, or just knowing this is time limited. We are going to get through this, but it will be tough for a period of time,” said Domitrovich.

According to Domitrovich, isolation has also caused an increase in the suicide rate. She shared ways to exercise good mental health during this pandemic.

“We have to try to take as many opportunities that we can to get physical exercise. Get outside even if you have to add on layers. We can still try to get outside and move,” she said.

As we enter the holiday season, Domitrovich says this year may be challenging.

“Losing out on those opportunities to share those traditions we have is causing us to think creatively, be flexible and be patient and try to think of new ways we can have family traditions,” she said.

Help and support are available anytime by calling the 211 help line.