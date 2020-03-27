Trumbull Co. emergency workers prepare for what’s to come with COVID-19

Emergency officials in Trumbull County say they've been working non-stop coordinating their efforts and response to the COVID-19 pandemic

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – In slowing the spread of COVID-19, Trumbull County buildings are closed, but emergency workers are still on the job.

Emergency officials in Trumbull County are asking people to heed the warnings and stay home unless it’s essential because they believe the worst is yet to come.

“It’s gonna get worse. Expect it to get worse,” said Sheriff Paul Monroe (D-Trumbull County).

Emergency officials in Trumbull County say they’ve been working non-stop coordinating their efforts and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We don’t know what’s gonna happen in the days ahead. We do know that the leadership in Trumbull County as far as the services that you expect are working around the clock to try and mitigate any impact that the COVID-19 virus will have on the community,” said Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich of the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is definitely totally different than what we’ve seen,” said Chief James Pantalone of the Howland Fire Department. “The emergency operations plan of what we’re dealing with is a total new footprint in a lot of areas.”

Meanwhile, state lawmakers from Trumbull County are meeting daily, working to get more of the much needed personal protective equipment to first responders on the front lines of this invisible battle.

“Of course there’s a shortage and trying to work through that,” said Representative Mike O’Brien (D-64th District).

“We’re working at the state level to get more money and more of this type of equipment to our area,” said Senator Sean O’Brien (D-32nd District).

“We absolutely want to minimize the loss of life,” said Representative Gil Blair (D-63rd District).

The county already has what they say is a small stockpile of PPEs, which is in the process of being distributed to local police and fire departments, but they say they could really use emergency funding.

“When the worst of this hits, and we expect probably two to three weeks, we’ll exhaust those supplies very quickly,” said Monroe.