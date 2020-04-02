Trumbull Co. boy with special needs and his mom adjust to new at-home routine

One Mineral Ridge family is getting through these times day-by-day, but not without hard work and a smile

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WYTV) – Remote learning has been a change for all families during this pandemic but for children with special needs, it’s been an even bigger challenge. One Mineral Ridge family is getting through these times day-by-day, but not without hard work and a smile.

Sean Reilly, 11, video chats with his 4th grade teacher, Bobbi Johnson. Luckily, he still gets to learn with Ms. Bobbi from LaBrae Intermediate School two or three times a week.

Sean has Down syndrome and remote learning hasn’t been an easy change.

“He misses that structure at school, he misses his routine at school, he misses his friends,” said Sean’s mom, Amy Reilly.

It hasn’t been easy for Amy, either.

“I see all these people posting about doing home projects and cleaning their house,” she said. “That’s just not an option for me right now.”

She’s trying to keep Sean’s routine as normal as possible.

“I always tell myself things could be so much worse, so just trying to be patient, adapt what we’re doing to his schedule.”

Amy said it’s harder for kids with special needs to understand the pandemic, but

she’s done her best to explain it to Sean.

“We have conversations all the time about what’s going on. At 2 o’clock, he actually loves to watch the governor, believe it or not.”

Amy said this huge change happened so quickly, but she knows she couldn’t do it without

teachers like Ms. Bobbi.

“I think, as parents of special needs children, I think we tend to beat ourselves up because we always think we should be doing more.”

She said parents of children with special needs should give themselves a pat on the back.

“Just being a parent in this world that we live in, and just trying to keep them protected and as happy as possible,” Amy said. “Go a little easier on ourselves and know that we’re doing a good job.”