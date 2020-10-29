Trumbull, Mahoning counties in red, Columbiana at orange, DeWine calls for local COVID defense teams

Mahoning County is at the red level and Columbiana County is at the orange level

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Trumbull County is among counties in Ohio that has moved back into the red level for coronavirus spread.

The red level on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System means that there is very high exposure and spread of the coronavirus.

Trumbull County Health Commissioner Frank Migliozzi issued a release indicating that the county has seen a case increase of 199 from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, compared to 89 cases the previous week.

Migliozzi said while they have investigated mass gatherings in the county such as weddings and school settings, the bulk of the viral transmission is occurring from family member to family member through private family gatherings.Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Record 3,590 cases recorded

There was a record 3,590 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in a 24-hour period.

No county in Ohio is at the purple level, which is severe exposure and spread with an advisory to only leave home for supplies and services.

DeWine is calling local leaders such as mayors, health commissioners, hospitals and other local leaders to form local COVID defense teams. He said the major part of their job will be to explain what is going on with the virus in their local communities.

“I am asking COVID defense teams in each of our counties to asses and understand their situation, to inventory their assets and focus on what steps to take to turn the situation in their community around,” DeWine said. “This is one more thing that is important. Some communities already have this and may not call it that. Different communities are at different stages.

Editor’s note: This report corrects an earlier version that indicated Columbiana County was at the red level. It is not. Columbiana County is at the orange level.