Travelers trying to keep up with constantly changing COVID-19 restrictions

If you're planning a trip, you may be asked to quarantine for two weeks when you get back if you visit certain states -- but that list is always changing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – With constant changes due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, travelers remain on their toes when it comes to leaving the state.

Recent spikes in coronavirus cases across the country have caused many states to restrict travel or require visitors to quarantine. In Massachusetts starting August 1, many visitors will be required to quarantine upon arriving in the state.

Ohio and Pennsylvania recommend people quarantine at home after visiting certain states, but nothing’s been required.

In Ohio as of Wednesday, Kansas has been added to the state’s recommended quarantine list and Texas, Georgia and Nevada have been taken off.

“I think there is a lot of anxiety that people have right now about, ‘Should I take a trip? Should I not take a trip? Where should I go? What am I comfortable with?'” said Jim Garrity, with AAA East Central.

Garrity said they’re helping vacationers navigate the latest restrictions.

“The county may have a certain restriction that the entire state may not have, so you have to really dig in with the research.”

While it seems to be changing every minute, Garrity said they can only advise clients on what to do.

“We can’t tell you whether or not to make a trip. We can just give you the info you need to make that decision.”

Kathy Pahanish, with Executive Tour and Travel in Poland, said at certain destinations, the accommodations are drastically different.

She recently had clients who visited Universal Parks.

“They don’t offer room service, so you have to order room service and go downstairs and pick it up. You had to wear masks the whole time…Their room was not clean for the duration of their stay. They had to go get their own towels and wash clothes and stuff.”

Pahanish said she also has clients in Mexico who have had more positive experiences at resorts.

For people travelling to heavily-restricted areas, she warns them to consider all of their options.

“You would want to take a look at booking later because who wants to pay for and spend 14 days quarantined? And some are so restrictive that you can’t leave your hotel room.”

Before any trip, you should also reach out to hotels, resorts or places you plan on going to learn their specific restrictions.