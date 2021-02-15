To vaccinate more people, Grove City hospital partners with local fire station

Allegheny Health Network is now able to vaccinate about 300 people a day compared to 40

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – Health professionals are working to get the COVID-19 vaccine to as many people as possible. One local hospital figured out they could help distribute more vaccines if they switched locations.

People in Grove City are getting COVID-19 vaccines, but it’s not happening at the local hospital. They’re getting their shots at the local firehouse.

“It’s so uniquely small town in a way, it’s really beautiful. You can’t do this in downtown Pittsburgh or downtown Erie but here in Grove City, it works perfectly,” said Dr. David Tupponce, president of Allegheny Health Network – Grove City.

Allegheny Health Network in Grove City is now able to vaccinate about 300 people a day. That’s up from 40 people a day when they were doing it inside the hospital.

Dr. Tupponce thinks the new setup is especially helpful for the people they’re trying to vaccinate right now, who are all over the age of 75.

“They often have difficulty with walking or they have supplemental oxygen or it’s just hard to get out of the house. So as long as they can get a ride from a friend, family member or their own vehicle, it’s just super easy for them,” Dr. Tupponce said.

The hospital has been calling locals in to schedule appointments for the vaccine while keeping in mind that they have to leave time to give people their second doses.

Dr. Tupponce has been thankful for the collaboration with the fire department in getting set up. He also appreciates everyone’s patience with getting a vaccine appointment.

“We are aware that this is really seen by a lot of people almost like winning the lottery, and we want to help a lot more people win the lottery,” Dr. Tupponce said.

Dr. Tupponce suggests for any hospital patient to use their online portal to say they’re interested in the vaccine. That way, the hospital can contact you when you’re eligible for the vaccine.