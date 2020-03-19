Tim Ryan, local leaders discuss COVID-19’s impact on Northeast Ohio

Congressman Tim Ryan emphasized that now is not the time to be selfish

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Congressman Tim Ryan joined local leaders at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown on Thursday to discuss how COVID-19 is impacting Northeast Ohio.

Ryan wanted to emphasize that this is not a time to be selfish.

“It is extremely important for everyone in this community to understand they have a role to play in flattening that curve,” Ryan said.

The most important thing they are asking is for people to stay home and help keep health care facilities from getting overrun.

“We only have so many hospital beds. We only have so many ventilators. We only have so much personnel, protective equipment, gowns, masks. If you’re out infecting people, then you are going to increase the number of people, putting a lot of stress on our health care facilities,” Ryan said.

Southwoods Health CEO Ed Muransky and Dr. Jim Kravec of Mercy Health addressed the seriousness of the virus.

“There’s nobody out there that’s above this. It’s not a joke to have a play date that nobody’s seen. It’s not a joke to have a party when nobody’s looking. This is the real deal and it’s time for our community to realize that it’s a time of unselfish giving,” Muransky said.

Both Mercy Heath and Southwoods are also looking over cases to see what scheduled surgeries can be postponed.

“The main point to why we’re doing this is to preserve the protective equipment and to reduce the spread between person to person of something that can wait,” said Kravec.

Dr. Kravic is encouraging people to stay home even if you’re experiencing some symptoms. He says to call your doctor first.

“Testing when you’re not sick, testing when you have no symptoms doesn’t matter if we’re staying alone anyway and that’s really the main purpose,” said Kravec.

He said they are only testing the sickest people who have symptoms because of limited test kits.

However, with everything changing daily, Muransky said what’s happening now could be different tomorrow.