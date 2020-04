The caravan started at the Sit Means Sit training facility in Mineral Ridge

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WYTV) – On Sunday, several dogs and their handlers took a ride to cheer up local kids.

The dogs are from Go Team Therapy Dogs.

They traveled to various homes for children to see, all while staying inside their vehicle.

The caravan started at the Sit Means Sit training facility in Mineral Ridge.

Go Team Therapy Dogs have been inactive since March due to COVID-19. Before that, the team regularly visited nursing homes, Children Services, recovery centers and more.