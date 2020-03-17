The latest on COVID-19 in Ohio and Pennsylvania as of Monday night

(WYTV) – As information on COVID-19 changes each day, here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Ohio and Pennsylvania as of late Monday night.

The biggest piece of new information that came out of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s briefing on Monday was that Tuesday’s Primary Election Day has been postponed until June 2.

Early voting has been stopped, but mail ballots will still be accepted.

The governor ordered the closure of gyms, fitness centers, theaters, bowling alleys, public recreation centers, indoor water parks and indoor trampoline parks.

He also asked that people 65 and older not leave their homes.

“I know it’s hard to tolerate ambiguity and not have every answer right now, from your gym to a bowling alley. I’ve been reached out by the person who cuts my hair, although very infrequently, every three months, because who has time? Even she who is pregnant right now reached out, said, ‘What do we all do, should I keep doing my work?’ And these are hard answers and we don’t have every scientific answer yet,” Gov. DeWine said.

“Every day we make different decisions. Every day we have people who need to implement it, they’re moving as fast as they can move. When we make that decision, we announce that decision and that’s what we’re going to do,” said Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health.

Again, as of Monday, Ohio now has 50 confirmed cases, up from 37 on Sunday. Forty of those cases are in Northeast Ohio. Cuyahoga County has the most at 24 and Trumbull County still has two.

The age range in Ohio is 14 to 86, with the median age being 51. The range of dates of diagnosis are from Feb. 7 to March 15.

No one has died from the coronavirus in Ohio or Pennsylvania.

In Pennsylvania, 14 new cases of COVID-19 were announced, bringing the total to 77.

Now restaurants, bars and even the state capitol are closing.

So far, there are no cases in Mercer or Lawrence counties. But Monday night, we learned there’s one confirmed case in Beaver County.

In his press conference Monday afternoon, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf laid out another set of sweeping measures.

Effective at midnight, all non-essential stores, bars and restaurants are being ordered to close for the next two weeks. Restaurants will still be able to offer carry-out. Gas stations, pharmacies and grocery stores will remain open.

“This isn’t a decision that I take lightly at all. It’s one that I’m making because medical experts believe it is the only way we can prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed by patients,” Gov. Wolf said.

The state also announced the closure of all driver’s license centers starting on Monday.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission also announced drivers can no longer pay tolls with cash or credit cards. That change officially went into effect at 8 p.m. Monday. The move is designed to keep travelers and toll workers safe. Tolls will be assessed either with the E-ZPass system or toll by plate. Drivers will be mailed a bill.

Gov. Wolf urged people to understand that we’re all in this fight together and said we owe it to one another not to spread the disease.