Struthers, Warren consider public access when making coronavirus plans

Officials in Struthers are changing the way they operate, while Warren officials are trying to ease fears

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Struthers is changing the way it operates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

City members plan to meet over the phone now.

But in Warren, Mayor Doug Franklin wanted to assure the public that this pandemic will end, eventually.



Franklin spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon to try and ease the nerves of the public.



“The city is doing everything we can to keep calm and common sense at the forefront of our efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

While many of the city services are still operating, some aren’t allowing the public to come into the office or meetings.

“We’re changing how we do business, but we’re still doing business,” Franklin said.

“Our council meetings will take place with only the media. We’re eliminating public access.”



About 30 minutes away, Struthers City Council held an emergency meeting. The discussion was about no longer meeting in person.

Mayor Catherine Cercone Miller said they’ll be using gotomeeting.com, rather than meeting in public due to the State of Emergency.

Multiple people can use their smartphones, tablets or computers to listen in on these meetings.

“Every meeting, it’s going to be a new call-in, it’s going to be a new access code,” Cercone Miller said.



As one council member pointed out, this virus struck at a bad time.



“This happens to come at the worst possible time, because March is always the time when us, as councilmen, put in the most time and effort, getting the budget done,” said Councilman-at-Large Dallas Bigley.