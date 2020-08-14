Struthers COVID-19 survivor welcomed home after spending over 100 days in hospital

A parade of cars passed by her house, honking and waving, led by a police cruiser

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A Struthers woman spent 110 days in the hospital with COVID-19 but was finally able to go home on Thursday.

After beating the virus, Nancy Vega was welcomed home in a way she’ll never forget.

A parade of cars passed by her house, honking and waving, led by a police cruiser.

Vega said she doesn’t remember anything from being in the ICU until they took her off the ventilator. She wasn’t able to move. The only way she could go home was if she walked on her own with a walker.

She was so happy to see all of her family but wasn’t expecting the coming home parade.

“I told my daughter and my sisters I didn’t want it. I was very surprised. I’m very happy and I’m so thankful for all my friends and family,” Vega said.

While in the hospital, Vega said she was allowed to have one visitor a day. A lot of her family and her pastor spent time with her while she was there.

Vega says she wouldn’t have made it home without them by her side.