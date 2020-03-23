Stay-at-home order confuses workers providing food for Youngstown students

Food service workers at the school district are considered essential and will continue to work

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As new directives and recommendations come from Columbus and Washington, there’s bound to be some confusion over what’s considered “essential.” It led to Youngstown food service workers passing out just three days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches to children instead of the five days’ worth they initially planned.

By late Monday morning, the problems had been resolved. This means another distribution will be held Thursday.

In the meantime, school CEO Justin Jennings said his staff is looking to eventually offer even more.

“Our plan is also, at some point, to kind of expand what we’re doing. Not just for kids, but we’re going to have families who are in need as well. So we’re looking at ways to have family dinners and help the families get dinners as well.”

Right now, the district has 35 distribution sites scattered around the city.

Starting next week, workers plan to pass out five days’ worth of meals on Mondays.