State warns safety workers: Assume ‘everyone outside your home is carrying coronavirus’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – State officials with the Ohio Department of Public Safety are warning safety workers to be especially vigilant when responding to the needs of the public.

With the rise in coronavirus cases, ODPS Director Tom Stickrath is strongly encouraging all first responders to take safety precautions when interacting with the public.

In a message to the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, and other first-responder organizations, Stickrath encourages all workers to approach each scene with appropriate PPE and take necessary proactive action to protect themselves.

“All of our first responders should assume that anyone they interact with outside of their homes is carrying coronavirus,” Stickrath said. “I encourage our first responders to consistently wear PPE and practice social distancing to the extent possible as we proceed through what’s anticipated to be a rough winter.”

Agencies in need of PPE for first-responder safety that do not have funds to purchase new equipment should contact their county Emergency Management Agency.