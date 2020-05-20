State superintendents figuring out best way to reopen schools in Ohio

A final version of the plan will be released in the coming weeks

(WYTV) – The first thing Ohio Governor Mike DeWine closed was schools, and they are still not on the list to reopen. On Tuesday, the state Senate’s finance committee held a hearing to figure out the best approach to reopening schools.

Nothing has been decided but there are options, like alternating students between in-building and remote learning and prioritizing younger students with in-person learning.

There are also more complicated issues such as requiring a school bus to have six feet of social distancing and the process of requiring masks and temperature checks.

“We are a social body and when you come to school you want to see your friends, you want to see your teachers, you want to get a hug and give a hug to a friend. Social distancing will be difficult, especially with the younger grades, but it would also be different and difficult for high school students because they’re very social as well,” said Dayton School Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli.

Nine superintendents from around the state are working on the plan. A final version will be released in the coming weeks.