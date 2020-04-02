State sends over $8 million in meal assistance for older Ohioans

“This funding will help us reach an even greater number of older Ohioans struggling to meet their daily nutritional needs during this extraordinary time,” said Governor DeWine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Aging is distributing $8.8 million across the state to meet the growing demand for meal assistance by older Ohioans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Various government programs are working to support meal programming for the older population in the state at the highest risk for malnutrition and hunger.

“This funding will help us reach an even greater number of older Ohioans struggling to meet their daily nutritional needs during this extraordinary time,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel J. McElroy added, “Thanks to these dollars, our AAAs (Area Aging Agencies) will be able to address waiting lists, expand the number of people receiving home-delivered meals, reach those who previously participated in congregate meals and provide additional meals per day or per week.”

For the latest on COVID-19, visit the Ohio Department of Health website or call

1-833-4-ASK-ODH.