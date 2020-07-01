Spike in COVID-19 cases in Columbiana County came from Elkton prison

The Columbiana County Health District reported that of the 117 new cases, 103 were at the prison

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WYTV) – On Monday, it was reported that Columbiana County had 117 news cases of COVID-19 since Friday. On Tuesday, we found out 90% of those cases came from the Elkton Federal Prison.

Of Columbiana’s 1,218 total cases, 783 (or 64%) were at the prison.

Union President Joseph Mayle said they are continuously testing and that the latest positives were asymptomatic.

Columbiana County reported one new case and one new death on Tuesday.