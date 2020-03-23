Southern Park, Eastwood malls temporarily close with some exceptions

All non-essential businesses at the Eastwood Mall are closed until Governor DeWine's restrictions are lifted

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two local malls have temporarily shut their doors to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Washington Prime Group’s website, all of their enclosed assets with an indoor common area are temporarily closed through March 29 or as long as necessary to stay in compliance with federal, local or state mandates.

The Washington Prime Group listed the enclosed assets affected by this, including the Southern Park Mall in Boardman.

Exceptions include exterior facing restaurants with carry-out and delivery services, as well as exterior facing tenants that offer essential goods and services.

Joe Bell, director of communications for the Cafaro Company, told 27 First News that all non-essential businesses at the Eastwood Mall are closed until Governor DeWine’s restrictions are lifted.

For a list of exceptions, visit the Eastwood Mall’s website.