Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 3 deaths, 247 total cases reported
Closings and delays
There are currently 192 active closings. Click for more details.

Southern Park, Eastwood malls temporarily close with some exceptions

Coronavirus

All non-essential businesses at the Eastwood Mall are closed until Governor DeWine's restrictions are lifted

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: WKBN

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two local malls have temporarily shut their doors to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Washington Prime Group’s website, all of their enclosed assets with an indoor common area are temporarily closed through March 29 or as long as necessary to stay in compliance with federal, local or state mandates.

The Washington Prime Group listed the enclosed assets affected by this, including the Southern Park Mall in Boardman.

Exceptions include exterior facing restaurants with carry-out and delivery services, as well as exterior facing tenants that offer essential goods and services.

Joe Bell, director of communications for the Cafaro Company, told 27 First News that all non-essential businesses at the Eastwood Mall are closed until Governor DeWine’s restrictions are lifted.

For a list of exceptions, visit the Eastwood Mall’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com