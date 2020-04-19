Soon-to-be brides can say ‘yes’ to the dress online

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Future brides might be feeling a bit of uncertainty right now, but even though bridal shops are closed, they can still shop for their dream dress.

Future brides might not be able to say yes to a wedding date just yet, but they certainly can still say “yes” to the dress.

Evaline’s in Howland is offering virtual bridal appointments.

The shop gets to know the bride and the type of dress she is looking for, but that is only the beginning of the fun.

They will then ask some questions before having a zoom meeting or Facetime call where they will showcase around eight dresses that the boutique thinks would match what the bride is looking for.

Then, brides are able to take home their top three to four choices to try on at home.

Evaline’s wants to make sure finding the right dress is still special, despite the tough times we are facing during the pandemic.