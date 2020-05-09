Some Mercer, Lawrence county driver’s license centers opening Saturday

The centers will be operating under specific guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19

(WYTV) – Some driver’s license centers in Mercer and Lawrence counties are opening Saturday as part of Pennsylvania’s yellow phase of reopening.

The following local centers are reopening Saturday with limited services and under the COVID-19 guidelines:

Mercer Driver and Photo License Center, 519B Greenville Road, Mercer;

New Castle Driver and Photo License Center, 973 Old Youngstown Road, New Castle;



Hours of operation at the above locations will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday will be designated times for customers 60 years or older.

Customers will be able to obtain the following services at the reopened centers:

Commercial Driver License (CDL) transactions, including renewals, replacements, Medical Examiner’s Certificates (MECs), date of proof transactions, Hazardous Material Recertifications, and related transactions;

Initial issuance transactions, including out-of-state transfers, ID card issuance, and related transactions;

Photo license services;

Driver license restoration services that cannot be completed online or via mail;

Medical-related testing; and

Non-U.S. citizen transaction processing.

In all reopened driver’s license centers, the following COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place:

Customers will be prescreened and asked brief questions regarding any potential symptoms of COVID-19;

Customers will be required to wear masks while in the facility, but must remove them for any photo services;

Seating will be reduced at all Driver License Centers to make social distancing easier to maintain six feet distances between each seat;

The number of customers will be limited to correspond with available counter stations and available seating in the customer waiting area only;

Admittance to the facility will be limited to only the customer requiring service, unless assistance is needed by an accompanying person;

Plexiglass sneeze guards have been installed at each counter to protect customers and employees;

Cleaning protocols have been enhanced to sanitize facilities on an ongoing basis; and

Markings on floors have been added to assist with social distancing along with signage to communicate special instructions to customers.

Customers should expect longer than normal waits.

Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov.