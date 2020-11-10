Some area hospitals feeling effects of rising number of COVID-19 cases

It's an upward trend that Mercy Health officials say they've been experiencing for several weeks

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – With an unprecedented spike in hospitalizations due to COVID-19, we’re checking in on area hospitals to see if that same increase is happening locally.

Governor Mike DeWine announced on Twitter that 386 more people in 24 hours have been hospitalized in the state.

It’s an upward trend that Mercy Health officials, like Dr. James Kravec, say they’ve been experiencing for several weeks, along with more ICU patients.

“What we’re noticing is that an increased number of outpatient positive tests are leading to more hospitalizations. So that’s where I become a little worried about the number of outpatient tests that are positive that lead to hospitalization because the patients are sick,” Dr. Kravec said.

The number of positive cases due mainly to community spread continues to grow.

Steward Health Care System officials say for them it hasn’t translated to more admissions.

“But we really haven’t seen an increase in our overall hospitalizations. We’ve been able to handle most of those patients on an outpatient basis,” said RN Kim Orlovsky, chief quality officer for Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Health care experts are still urging people to remain vigilant with precautionary measures, especially as we enter flu season while also dealing with a rising number of coronavirus cases.

“Continue to wear a mask and socially distance and stay home when you’re sick, those are more important now than ever because we also have influenza. We just need to make sure if we do those, we will see a decreased spread and if we let down on those, we will see more cases,” Dr. Kravec said.