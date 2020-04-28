Small business owners of places not set to reopen soon in Ohio aren’t too surprised

One owner admits he's glad the governor didn't open up the state all at once, saying it would have been chaotic

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some businesses in the Buckeye State will have to wait a little while longer to fully be up and running again.

On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine outlined which businesses can open soon across the state of Ohio.

Unfortunately for bars, restaurants, barbershops and salons, nothing is changing for the foreseeable future. The news was not a surprise for owners of these types of small businesses across the Valley.

“I kind of figured that was going to happen. I don’t see how you can open up a place with this high of a touch right off the bat,” said Casal’s de Spa and Salon owner Paul Ciarniello.

Restaurants like Sam’s Wedge Inn in Austintown have been operating day-by-day, hoping to make enough to last through the outbreak.

“Kind of make adjustments on the fly each and every day. Business kind of changes a lot more dramatically from shift to shift more than we were used to,” said Sam’s Wedge Inn general manager Nate Tomko.

So far, Sam’s Wedge Inn is hanging on, but Tomko hopes restrictions are lifted soon in order to see more customers.

“We’re not in grave danger by any means yet, but we certainly like to start seeing some better numbers coming our way,” he said.

Ciarniello has used his down time to make Casal’s safer for when customers return.

“I’ve been doing stuff in my spare time like ordering masks, building these plexiglass dividers for my business,” Ciarniello said.

Still, Ciarniello admits he’s glad the governor didn’t open up the state all at once.

“That would have been mass chaos. I need time to schedule my clients, if that makes sense. I need time to make it safe for my clients and my staff,” he said.