The handpainted sign is located near Lowe's on Route 46

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A sign thanking first responders can now be seen on a busy road in Howland.

The handpainted sign is located near Lowe’s on Route 46.

It reads, “Dear First Responders: Thank you for all the selfless work you are doing right now!!”

It is an encouraging message to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.