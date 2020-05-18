Shoppers return to the Shops at Boardman Park

Each store will open as its new safety protocol is in place, which is why some are taking longer than others to reopen

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Nonessential businesses like retail stores have been reopening and another batch was back to work Monday.

Customers have been eager to see what’s inside of stores in the Shops at Boardman Park that have been closed for almost two months.

“Glad it’s finally open,” said Roger Bennett, of Struthers.

Skechers opened Sunday. Kohl’s and the Hallmark store were back in business Monday.

The Shops were just the first stop of a busy day for David Colvin and his wife, of East Liverpool.

“I’m glad everything’s opening up,” he said. “We’re going to go over to Sam’s after this and I think she wants to go someplace else. She wanted to go to Lowe’s.”

“They’re going to notice that we’re very excited for them to be here,” said Celeste Lisko, an employee. “All of the stores have taken measures to keep them safe.”

Each store will open as its new safety protocol is in place, which is why some are taking longer than others.

Most have adapted to other shopping methods as well.

“If you don’t feel comfortable going in there, you can still shop online and they will bring it out to you,” Lisko said.

Curbside pickup is not the only thing to come out of the pandemic. Restaurants around the Shops have also found a new way to reach customers with carryout.

“A lot of stores have been ingenious with how they’ve managed to keep going when everything has been closed down,” Lisko said.

Retail has been hit hard during the pandemic. Now there’s finally some return to normalcy.

T.J.Maxx and Carter’s are reopening Thursday. The week will close with Bath & Body Works back in business Friday.

Some stores are requiring customers to wear a mask, while others are just encouraging it. Each store’s procedures will be posted on the door.