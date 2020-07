There will be no school activities, including extra-curriculars and sports, for the next 14 days

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – All activities for Sharpsville Area School District have been canceled after one student tested positive for COVID-19.

There will be no school activities, including extra-curriculars and sports, for the next 14 days.

The district hopes to resume activities August 13.

There will also be another survey for parents in the coming weeks.