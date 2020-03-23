Sharpsville Area Schools say student is confirmed COVID-19 patient

In the letter, Vannoy said the student has made contact in both buildings up to March 13

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – The Sharpsville Area School District announced that one of their students is a confirmed coronavirus patient who is being treated in Allegheny County.

Sharpsville Area School Superintendent John Vannoy made the announcement in a posted newsletter to the community on their website Monday morning.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said they are investigating the student and any known contacts. According to the health department’s website, there are currently 479 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Vannoy stated they will provide more information when it is available.

For more information on preventing the spread of coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.