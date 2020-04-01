Sharon to receive financial aid from federal grants

WASHINGTON D.C. (WYTV) – On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey announced that the state would be receiving over $170 million in new government-funded grants.
The funds come from the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and other U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development programs as a result of the latest COVID-19 relief legislation.
In the list of cities and counties to receive funding, Sharon is expected to receive $347,520.
Allegheny County will receive over $8 million and the city of Pittsburgh will receive an additional $8.3 million.