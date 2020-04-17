Sharon hospital hosts virtual walking program

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – If you miss getting out and walking with friends because of the virus crisis, you don’t have to miss the opportunity to connect. Sharon Regional Medical Center is now offering a virtual walking program.

The hospital is teaming up with the American Heart Association for the “Healthy for Good” initiative.

The goal is to target people who have been shut out of their local gym or are just experiencing a break in their normal exercise routine. It’s really for anyone who just wants to get up and move.

Getting involved is easy. You join the virtual walking group at Health Steps Virtual Walking Program Facebook page.

Members are encouraged to share the program with their friends and they can keep track of each other’s progress.

The program also offers health and fitness tips and participants are encouraged to post about their fitness, workouts, successes and inspirations.

“Even small steps can make a big difference,” explained Lisa DiMuccio-Zgela, Director of Marketing & Community Relations for Sharon Regional Medical Center. “And the healthiest habits start with one simple step. This program lets people know that they can make a big difference in their health by walking more and being physically active on a regular basis.”

The American Heart Association recommends adults complete at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise every week, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity.

For additional information about the Healthy For Good walking program, contact Jessica Doudrick at the American Heart Association at 717-891-8122 or Lisa DiMuccio-Zgela at Sharon Regional Medical Center at 724-983-7474.