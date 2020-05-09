Sharon businesses follow strict rules as state allows them to serve customers again

Many stores are still following social distancing rules and requiring customers to wear masks

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Retail businesses were allowed to reopen on Friday in Mercer and Lawrence counties. The consensus of three Sharon business owners was that they were glad to just be open.

Shekeema Johnson of Farrell showed up at Reyers Shoe Store on the first day it was allowed to be open since March 19.

“They opened up now, they let us open back up. We’ve always been a fan of Reyers and we came to see what they got. What sales? We going to need some shoes,” Johnson said.

“When we opened this morning we had a lot more customers in here than I thought we would get and it’s been a very good day for Reyers,” said Reyers’ Steve Jubelirer.

Everyone in Pennsylvania is still required to wear masks in public, so everyone at Reyers had them on.

All the chairs were spaced far apart and are being cleaned after every use.

In typical Reyers fashion, there’s a new slogan, “Show me your mask and I’ll show you some shoes!”

“It was nice to see our customers back in the stores again,” said Amanda Cowen, manager of The Winner, which also reopened on Friday.

The Winner can employ anywhere from 30 to 50 people, but during the shutdown employed only four.

Now, inside The Winner, there are restrictions.

“We’re asking them to follow the social distance mandates, to wear facemasks when coming into the store, limiting the amount of people in the elevator at a time, using every other fitting room. Things like that,” Cowen said.

“Response has been pretty stellar actually,” said Tom Vaughn, owner of Infinite Consortium Gaming.

At Infinite Consortium Gaming, customers came in and out during the short time we were there.

The store specializes in games, and though there were online sales, Vaughn was glad to be open.

“The last month has been pretty abysmal. We haven’t been open. We’ve been closed since March 16. So things have not been perfect,” Vaughn said.

Infinite Consortium Gaming is also requiring people to wear facemasks, it even has some for people who don’t have any. There is also a limit of 10 people in the store at one time.