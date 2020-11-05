Several states removed from Ohio’s COVID-19 travel advisory list; 1 state added

If you travel to these states, you’re being asked to quarantine for 14 days when you come home

(WYTV) – State health officials released a new COVID-19 travel advisory map for Ohioans.

There are seven states on the list:

South Dakota

Iowa

Kansas

Idaho

Wyoming

Alabama

Montana

Each state is reporting positivity rates of 15% or higher.

Wisconsin, Nebraska, Nevada, Utah and Mississippi have been taken off the list since last week. Montana is a new addition to the list this week.

Ohio has seen more than 230,000 cases since the pandemic started, according to the state department of health. In the past 24 hours, the state added over 4,000 cases and 55 deaths.

More than 19,000 Ohioans have been hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic. Over 3,900 of them were in the ICU.