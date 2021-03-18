LIVE NOW /
Several COVID-19 vaccination clinics happening in Youngstown

Coronavirus

Over the next two weeks, there will be five different locations where you can be vaccinated

Credit: wildpixel/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown City Health Department is hosting vaccination clinics over the next two weeks.

This Saturday, there will be one at St. Christine School.

On Tuesday, there’s one at the Eugenia Atkinson Rec Center.

New Bethel Baptist Church is having one Wednesday.

Next Thursday, there will be a clinic at the McGuffey Center.

There will also be a mass vaccination clinic at the Covelli Centre on April 1.

Some appointments are still available. You can register for one online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

