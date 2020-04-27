Closings and delays
Seventh inmate dies of COVID-19 at Elkton

ELKTON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Federal Bureau of Prisons is reporting a total of seven inmate deaths at Elkton Correctional Institution in Columbiana County Monday.

The inmate, Richard Nesby, was evaluated by institutional medical staff and treated for low oxygen saturation. A chest x-ray revealed pneumonia.

Nesby was transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

While at the hospital, he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, April 10, Nesby was placed on a ventilator and on Sunday, April 26, he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Nesby had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease.

According to the BOP website, a total of 51 inmates and 48 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. They have not reported any staff deaths to date.

