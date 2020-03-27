Second Harvest Food Bank announces two distributions at Mahoning Valley Schools

The distributions will be drive-through style in the school parking lots at Struthers and McDonald

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Second Harvest Food Bank announced Friday that there will be mass distributions of food to hungry families in the afternoon at two Mahoning Valley schools.

Food will be distributed by Ohio National Guard members beginning at noon at Struthers High School on 111 Euclid Ave. in Struthers. Food will also be distributed at 3 p.m. at Roosevelt Elementary on 600 Iowa Ave. in McDonald.

The food distributions are only for families with children who are eligible for free and reduced-price lunches in the Struthers and McDonald school districts.

The distributions will be drive-through style in the school parking lots.

There will be enough food for 500 families in Struthers and 120 families in McDonald.

“With schools being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many children no longer have a reliable source of food,” said Mike Iberis, Second Harvest executive director. “School personnel have been working very hard to continue to be a source of inspiration and hope for these children.”

Second Harvest Food Bank and its member agencies have seen a significant increase in requests for emergency food assistance because of COVID-19, but also increased community support.

“We’re extremely grateful the entire community has stepped up to help feed hungry people,” Iberis said.