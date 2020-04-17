Second Harvest donates produce for Warren Salvation Army’s food giveaway

Two trucks of produce were passed out to 300 families

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Second Harvest Food Bank donated two trucks of produce to the Salvation Army in Warren on Friday.

The first 300 families were able to receive the produce.

Members of the National Guard were on hand to make sure everything went smoothly.

Organizers say the need is great.

“We just looked at some of the numbers and last month, in the second half of the month, we did 300 families helping out with food in our Warren area. To put that in perspective, the whole month of February we did about 200-250 families. So two weeks at the end, the last part of it, we more than doubled,” said Chris Williams, Warren Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army in Warren hopes to do the giveaway again, it just depends on if they get donations. We will keep you updated with any information that comes through.